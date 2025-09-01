Bigg Boss 19: Who is Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal? Know here Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj's personal life has grabbed attention after Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Read further to know everything about the actor's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan spoke with Bigg Boss 19 contestants for the first time after the premiere day on the August 30's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During which he schooled Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More.

Later in the episode, Abhishek Bajaj's personal life grabbed attention. The actor, who is known as a bachelor, has an ex-wife and the revelation on the show has shocked netizens.

Who is Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife?

Abhishek Bajaj is in the news for the news of his marriage, separation and divorce. Reportedly, he got married to Akanksha Jindal 8 years ago. Before that, he dated her for 7 years. They first met at a party and got married on a yacht near the Gateway of India in Mumbai. However, they are not together. At present, there is no information about Abhishek's personal life, but his wedding photos are definitely going viral.

According to reports, Akanksha and Abhishek got married in the year 2017. Only friends and close people attended this wedding ceremony. Akanksha has not posted a single picture with Abhishek since 2018. Reportedly, Akanksha, who stays away from the limelight, is a company secretary and digital creator. 2 lakh people follow her on Instagram. Akanksha's bio mentions Delhi and Mumbai.

Who is Abhishek Bajaj?

Abhishek is a 33-year-old actor. He has appeared in films like 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Talking about TV shows, he has worked in 'Parvarish', 'Dil De Ke Dekho', 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi', 'Silsila Pyar Ka', and 'Santoshi Maa'.

Abhishek, a resident of Delhi, was seen in 'The Coin' with Vivian Shah, Zoya Afroz, which was released on OTT in 2021. He appeared in 'Babli Bouncer' in 2022. Now he has participated in Bigg Boss season 19.

