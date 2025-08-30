Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand becomes first captain; Farrhana Bhatt returns to main house | Deets inside In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 19 house gets its first captain, i.e., Kunickaa Sadanand. In an exciting turn, Farrhana Bhatt, who was sent to a secret room, made a comeback to the main house. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

The hit television reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has returned with its 19th season, and within just five days, it has already started creating headlines. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, the house got its first captain, and it is none other than television and film actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kunickaa took charge of the house with confidence and a strategic approach. Adding to the drama, Farrhana Bhatt, who was sent to the secret room in the first episode, made her comeback to the main house. Read further to know the details.

Kunickaa Sadanand becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 19

For the unversed, in the captaincy task, Baseer Ali was given the responsibility of the task operator, and in the second round, Tanya Mittal became the task operator and also announced the name of the first captain. In the episode, Baseer voted out Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari from the captaincy race. Gaurav Khanna played with wit and intelligence and made it to the last round.

In the end, Tanya ultimately defended Kunickaa's victory by claiming that she had been dealing with the house and egotistical persons since day one. She also expressed to Nagma her desire to be a feminist and her desire for a female captain.

Farrhana Bhatt returns to the main BB house

The makers of the show also unveiled a brand-new space known as the ‘App room’ in this episode. Depending on whether they are popular for the right reasons or not, the room would provide trending contestants access to either good or bad apps. The authority to select a candidate who would gain access was granted to Farrhana Bhat, who was in the secret room. It is worth noting that Farrhana Bhat gave access to Gaurav Khanna, who later decided Farrhana's re-entry.

The housemates were shocked when Bigg Boss announced Farrhana Bhatt's comeback. Shortly after her return, Farrhana confronted Baseer Ali for his remarks. However, Farhana also addressed Amaal Mallik over his critical remarks. She and Pranit also get into a heated argument over his comments.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 contestants play captaincy task, turmoil in Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand's friendship