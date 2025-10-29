Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after verbal spat with Farrhana Bhatt Bigg Boss 19 witnessed another intense fight on Wednesday. Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul had a heated argument. Later, the captain cried profusely.

New Delhi:

As Bigg Boss 19 draws closer to the finale, the atmosphere inside the house is heating up. Mridul Tiwari, currently the captain of the Bigg Boss house, has been constantly upset for the past three days.

In the new episode that premiered on Wednesday, Mridul Tiwari was caught between a double-edged sword. After a fight with Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana also criticised him for being a weak captain, leading the YouTuber to tears.

Mridul Tiwari breaks down inside Bigg Boss 19 house

YouTube star Mridul Tiwari is constantly staking his claim for the trophy in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Currently, Mridul is also the captain of the house. However, the YouTuber is facing considerable difficulties in his captaincy. In the October 29 episode, Farrhana Bhatt also criticised Mridul for not being a fair captain.

This whole issue started over household chores. It's true that Mridul has done a lot of work under everyone's captaincy and he also did a lot of work under Farhana's own captaincy. But now that Mridul has been appointed captain, he assigned Farrhana the duty of cleaning the living area. However, the actress not only refused to do the work but also engaged in a verbal spat with the him.

Why did Mridul start crying?

After Farhana's behavior and senseless fight, Mridul felt very sad and started crying. However, when Mridul's friends saw him crying, they came to console him. Abhishek, Amaal, Shahbaz and Gaurav Khanna, picked up the broom and started cleaning.

However, after this fight, the strength of Mridul's friendship was evident in the house. Tanya also faced the wrath of the housemates because she was the one massaging Farrhana's head during the fight. The significant difference is that Tanya and Neelam's friendship has been strained. Later, Tanya and Farrhana have teamed up to play the game.

The show is now in full swing, and the dynamics of relationships are changing daily. Now it remains to see, who will replace Mridul as the leader of the house as captaincy task was initiated in the latest episode.

