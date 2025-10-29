Bigg Boss 19: Jannat Zubair slams Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur Ashnoor Kaur faced body-shaming by Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19. Jannat Zubair supported her on Instagram, condemning the remarks made by Bigg Boss 19 contestants, while fans criticised the contestants online.

New Delhi:

The ongoing season of the reality show Bigg Boss 19, airing on Colors TV, continues to bring up drama with every new episode. Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently faced body shaming remarks from fellow housemates, sparking widespread outrage among fans. The incident caught the attention of her close friend and actress Jannat Zubair, who took to social media to extend her support.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jannat Zubair wrote, "A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025. We should’ve evolved past body shaming by now. She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident, and unstoppable, not because she fits someone’s idea of a ‘perfect body.’ Proud of you, @ashnoorkaur, for holding your head high and being you!"

(Image Source : JANNAT ZUBAIR'S INSTAGRAM STORY. )Screengrab taken from Jannat Zubair's Instagram story.

Ashnoor Kaur gets body shamed by Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19

A video clip from Bigg Boss 19's live stream, featuring contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri discussing Ashnoor Kaur and body-shaming her, has surfaced online. In the video, Tanya and Neelam can be heard gossiping about Ashnoor Kaur's weight. They said in Hindi, "Meri mummy jaise lag rahi thi. Moti hogyi hai, jab aayi thi theek thi, par kuch din 1-2 hafte patli ho gyi thi, abhi badh gya hai poora uska wajan. Par yah toh ye bahot gym kar rahi hai, din bhar wahi toh karti rehti hai, fir kaise moti hogyi hai (She looks like my mom. She's gained weight. When she came, she was fine, then for a week or two she lost some weight, but now she’s gained it all back. But she’s been working out a lot; that’s all she does all day.)"

Social media reacts

Instagram users have expressed their disappointment over this conversation in the comments section. One user wrote, "This conversation should be exposed to the housemates." The now-viral video has received more than 529k views and over 7 thousand views so far.

Also Read: Bigg Boss nominates entire house except for these two contestants and captain Mridul Tiwari