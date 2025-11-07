Bigg Boss 19 contestants celebrate Pranit More's return; Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt refrain from meeting The return of Pranit More, who had left due to health issues, brought joy to Bigg Boss 19 contestants except Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal. Let's find out what happened in the Bigg Boss house today.

New Delhi:

The TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' has been a fan favorite since its inception. The housemates are often confronted with one thing or another. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Pranit More was forced to leave the house due to ill health. However, in November 7's episode, the stand up comedian made a comeback on the show.

All contestants were delighted with the return of Pranit More, who had left due to health issues, but Farrhana Bhatt chose to not welcome Pranit, while Tanya isolated herseld.

Pranit More re-enters Bigg Boss 19 house

Pranit More made a grand re-entry into the house. Everyone in the house is delighted, except for Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, who don't even go to hug him. Captain Amaal instructs all the housemates that he won't assign Pranit any duties.

Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur confront Pranit More about Tanya and Farhana's behavior. They reveal that Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Farhana, and Tanya have formed a group. Farrhana and Tanya then try to argue with Pranit More, but Pranit ignores them and doesn't react.

Kunickaa and Farrhana have an argument

Kunickaa asks Farrhana to wash Malti's plate in the sink, but Farhana refuses. This angers the senior actress who says that she won't get the cheela unless she washes it. This leads to an argument between Farrhana and Kunickaa. Later, Tanya Mittal steps forward to wash the plate, but Kunickaa becomes angry, saying that Tanya is only doing this to be seen on camera. Farhana also speaks harshly against Kunickaa.

Tanya and Amaal's argument

Kunika Sadanandan approaches Amaal Malik and says she will wash the dishes in the afternoon and defends her position. Hearing this, Farhana becomes enraged and calls Kunika "shameless." Amaal then asks Tanya Mittal to wash his dishes, to which Tanya replies that she will come after finishing her work. The argument between the two escalates, leading to Tanya completely avoiding talking to Amaal and even refusing to see him.

Tanya and Farrhana skip Pranit More show

The housemates organised the 'Pranit More Show' in the living area, in which Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt were not specifically invited. During the show, Pranit made fun of both of them and called Tanya 'fake.' Tanya felt bad that she wasn't invited and sulked infront of Farrhana about Pranit's decision.

