Pranit More re-enters Bigg Boss 19 after sudden exit? Fans claim he hid behind shelves for dramatic comeback

During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Pranit More had to exit the show due to dengue diagnosis. Much to contestants' and fans' dismay, More's exit become the talk of the town, all week through. However, ongoing rumours suggest that More is re-entering the show and will make a comeback.

Since morning, social media is filled with Bigg Boss loyalists and fans claiming that Pranit More hid behind the storeroom while making his dramatic return. However, it must be noted that an official confirmation from Bigg Boss 19 makers is awaited.

Is Pranit More making a comeback on Bigg Boss 19?

Reportedly, Pranit More is all set to make a grand comeback on Bigg Boss 19 after exiting the show last week. When contestants asked Salman Khan if the comedian would return to the show, he replied in the negative. However, if reports of Pranit’s return are true, Salman certainly seemed to have added to the suspense.

Bigg Boss fans are of the opinion that Pranit has made a grand comeback on the show. They claimed that the actor entered the show through the store room, and a bell rang soon after. Neelam Giri reportedly called Kunickaa Sadanand and told her that someone was hiding there. That's when Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna guessed it was Pranit. This is the general fan opinion on X. IndiaTV couldn't independently verify the rumours yet. Here are some of the X posts:

Why did Pranit More exit Bigg Boss 19?

Pranit More had to leave the show last week due to health issues. The comedian reportedly exited the show after being diagnosed with dengue. Known for his weekly entertaining impersonations of the housemates, Pranit was also referred to as one of the strongest members of the BB 19 house.

It is left to see whether he returns to the show in tonight's (November 6) episode of Bigg Boss 19.

