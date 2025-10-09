Bigg Boss 19: After Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar looks horns with Mridul Tiwari | Watch The latest promo for Bigg Boss 19 shows a heated argument between Mridul Tiwari and Malti Chahar in the garden area. Know what exactly sparked the war between the contestants.

New Delhi:

The tension and drama in Salman Khan's reality show have increased exponentially since Malti Chahar entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant. Malti had been feuding with Tanya Mittal, but it seems she has found a new target in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

The new promo for Bigg Boss 19 shows a verbal war between Malti and Mridul Tiwari. The YouTuber, who had been calm for six weeks, lost his calm on. During a conversation, Mridul Tiwari said , 'I turn you into a ghost'.

Mridul Tiwari and Malti Chahar's fight

In the latest episode, Malti, who is in the kitchen team will be seen leaving her duty in the middle. This not only irks the other team members but the captain Farhana and other contestants like Nehal, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul will be seen asking her to complete her duty.

Amid this conversation, Malti then loses her temper and says to Mridul, 'Are you crazy? You didn't speak up when you should have. You're talking now.' Mridul then loses his temper and says, 'I thought for a second I'd abuse him so badly that she'd feel ashamed.' Later, when Malti walked in the middle of their conversation, Mridul says, 'Oh, oh! Get lost! I'll turn you into a ghost in a minute.' Malti responded, 'You're crazy.'

Watch the promo here:

Malti Chahar on entering Bigg Boss 19 house

Before entering the house, Malti revealed why she decided to join Bigg Boss 19. She also stated that she has no plans to join any of the existing groups in the Bigg Boss 19 house. She further said, 'I've only seen one season of Bigg Boss, and I loved it. So, when I got the offer to enter the show as a wildcard, I immediately said yes.'

Where to watch the Bigg Boss drama

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read: Tanya Mittal's video in off shoulder dress goes viral, netizens call out spiritual influencer's hypocrisy