Tanya Mittal's video in off shoulder dress goes viral, netizens call out spiritual influencer's hypocrisy Malti Chahar was seen calling out Tanya Mittal for making comments on actors' clothes and also making saree a big deal. Amid all this, several old videos of Tanya are going viral online, where she can be seen in western clothes.

New Delhi:

Tanya Mittal, the spiritual influencer, who is making headlines from the Bigg Boss 19 house was seen giving an impression to other housemates and audiences that she only wears sarees and Indian clothing, while she commented on actors who wear everything for their roles.

In the latest episode, second wild card contestant Malti Chahar was also seen calling her out for making comments on actors and also making saree a big deal. Amid all this, several videos of Tanya Mittal are going viral online, where she can not only be seen in western clothes but also changing outfits on cameras during get ready with me sessions.

See the video here:

Social media reactions

Instagram and Reddit users didn't seem pleases with Tanya Mittal giving a fake and hypocrite image for people outside the house. 'This so called spiritual influencers Instagram profile is full of get ready with me stuff but look at her audacity,' wrote a user. Another comment read, 'She should have at least deleted old videos before gaining sympathy over wearing sarees and nothing else.'

For the unversed, the Tanya had a detailed conversation with Pranit More, the stand up comedian, and said that she has never worn anything else than saree and hence sitting on same table where actors are, who wear everything is an achievement for her.

Tanya Mittal's full conversation with Pranit

In the very second episode of Bigg Boss 19, when Tanya was speaking to Pranit More, she said, 'Wearing sarees and coming here is big thing for me. How easy it is for girls to come here because they have to leave their culture behind. You have to do a lot of things, matlab suppose you're an actress, all sorts of scene you'll have to do, all sorts of clothes you'll have to wear. But without all of that, I reached Bigg Boss.

Pranit, who seemed to not agree with everything Tanya said that everyone has their own journeys and we can't say. But soon he was cut mid sentence by Tanya as she said, 'But the demand of the industry is not like this, they don't want a bhajan singer or a saree person. Suppose I have to wear everything that I don't want to then it would have been tough.'

Tanya further says, 'I have seen that girls change themselves on every stage. Like how they wear clothes on movie auditions.' Pranit then asked Tanya if she feels wearing anything other than saree is wrong in her eyes, to this the spiritual influencer says, 'It is not wrong but it is an achievement for me that I have reached here without doing anything like this.'

Also Read: This Bigg Boss 19 contestant acted in Pakistani film featuring Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan