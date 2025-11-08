Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelan Giri eliminated in double eviction? Know here Bigg Boss 19 has once again witnessed a double eviction. This time, two strong contestants have been eliminated from the show. Let's tell you who all have been eliminated this week.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 19 house this week was completely chaotic. While factionalism and conflict continued among the housemates, the double elimination on Salman Khan's show surprised everyone.

Fans were already in shock with Neelam Giri's departure and now the departure of another strong contestant Abhishek Bajaj has stunned viewers.

After Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj is eliminated from the show

There had been speculation for a long time that the show would see a double eviction, and that's exactly what happened. First, Neelam Giri was shown the door and now the next name that has shocked everyone is Abhishek Bajaj. The Bigg Boss update page confirmed through its official X account that Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted this week. Abhishek was considered a strong player since the beginning of the show, but the voting results surprised everyone.

Pranit More's re-entry

Fans received a welcome relief after Neelam Giri's exit: Pranit More's re-entry breathed new life into the show. But while Pranit returned, he made a decision that completely changed the game's dynamics. According to reports, Bigg Boss had given Pranit the power to save one of the nominated contestants. He saved Ashnoor Kaur instead of Abhishek, forcing Abhishek to leave.

There was also a twist in the voting trends

According to the voting list leaked on social media, Abhishek Bajaj was receiving the second most votes after Gaurav Khanna. Consequently, his elimination was considered 'unfair' by many fans. Fans on Twitter and Instagram are constantly questioning the makers about why such a strong player was eliminated.

While Abhishek's fans were disappointed, Farrhana Bhatt's supporters were overjoyed. Many users wrote on social media, 'Now Farhana's game will shine even brighter.'

Bigg Boss 19 so far

This week, the atmosphere in the house became even more heated. Contestants like Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul, and Gaurav Khanna clashed. Blaming each other and group politics divided the house into two factions. Now that two strong players have been eliminated, strategies are set to change completely in the upcoming episodes.

