Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra responds to comparisons with Siddharth Shukla | WATCH

'Bigg Boss Season 18' got its winner on Sunday. TV actor Karan Veer Mehra has won the glittering BB trophy as well as Rs 50 lakh along with the hearts of the audience. He is being compared with the late actor Siddharth Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. Moreover, both the actors had also won Khatron Ke Khiladi before entering the BB house. Hence, Karan is being compared to Siddharth and when the actor was asked about the same, he had a positive reaction to it.

Here's what Karan said

'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra spoke to the media after the finale. During that time, a question was asked about being compared to Siddharth Shukla and the trophy being the same, to which he said, 'It is the same trophy. He was a very good boy. He was a very good friend of mine. We didn't spend a lot of time but we knew each other well. I am happy that I am being compared to him. He had a big heart. He was a great person.'

Sidharth Shukla had given his bike to Karan

The Bigg Boss 18 winner further added, 'I remember when I had just come to Bombay. He had a very big bike at that time. So I requested that I want to take a photo for my portfolio, so can I stand near your bike and take it? He came down and gave me his keys. And he said to take a photo while riding it. So if someone gives such an expensive bike to a friend like this, then you can understand how big his heart was. I miss him and I wish I could share this moment with him too.'

Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Karan Veer Mehra

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Karan on his victory. She wrote on Twitter, 'Victory suits you. Congratulations Karan Mehra.' Fans are also congratulating him. However, some are upset and are calling the show scripted because the makers did not make Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal winners.

