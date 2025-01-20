Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra responds to comparisons with Siddharth Shukla | WATCH

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra responds to comparisons with Siddharth Shukla | WATCH

TV actor Karan Veer Mehra has won the 'Bigg Boss Season 18' trophy and a prize of Rs 50 lakh. He is being compared with late actor Siddharth Shukla as both of them have won the same reality shows.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Jan 20, 2025 11:31 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 11:31 IST
Karan Veer Mehra Siddharth Shukla
Image Source : X Karan Veer Mehra responds to comparisons with Siddharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss Season 18' got its winner on Sunday. TV actor Karan Veer Mehra has won the glittering BB trophy as well as Rs 50 lakh along with the hearts of the audience. He is being compared with the late actor Siddharth Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. Moreover, both the actors had also won Khatron Ke Khiladi before entering the BB house. Hence, Karan is being compared to Siddharth and when the actor was asked about the same, he had a positive reaction to it.

Here's what Karan said

'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra spoke to the media after the finale. During that time, a question was asked about being compared to Siddharth Shukla and the trophy being the same, to which he said, 'It is the same trophy. He was a very good boy. He was a very good friend of mine. We didn't spend a lot of time but we knew each other well. I am happy that I am being compared to him. He had a big heart. He was a great person.'

Sidharth Shukla had given his bike to Karan

The Bigg Boss 18 winner further added, 'I remember when I had just come to Bombay. He had a very big bike at that time. So I requested that I want to take a photo for my portfolio, so can I stand near your bike and take it? He came down and gave me his keys. And he said to take a photo while riding it. So if someone gives such an expensive bike to a friend like this, then you can understand how big his heart was. I miss him and I wish I could share this moment with him too.'

Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Karan Veer Mehra

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Karan on his victory. She wrote on Twitter, 'Victory suits you. Congratulations Karan Mehra.' Fans are also congratulating him. However, some are upset and are calling the show scripted because the makers did not make Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal winners. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Karan Veer Mehra lifts BB trophy, Vivian Dsena turns first runner up

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement