Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Karan Veer Mehra lifts BB trophy, Vivian Dsena turns first runner up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know everything about Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale here

Bigg Boss 18 ended with a bang. TV actor Karan Veer Mehra was announced the winner of BB 18 during its grand finale. The actor took home the sparking trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. It is significant to note that Vivian, Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal were the top 3 constants of Bigg Boss 18, while Vivian was announced as the first runner-up. The other two finalists Eisha Singh and Chum Darang were eliminated during the grand finale.

Karan Veer Mehra wins Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karan received the highest votes and lifted the trophy. His journey was no less than a roller coaster ride. While the actor received a fair amount of competition from the other contestants, his fans' love has made him the winner of the 18th edition of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. For the unversed, during the course of time of this Bigg Boss journey, the actor has enjoyed a massive fan base.

A grand finale full of celebs

Several celebrities attended the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, the biggest being Aamir Khan. The superstar not only re-created the Andaz Apna Apna scene with Salman Khan but also promoted his son's upcoming film. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor also reached BB 18 to promote Loveyapa. On the other hand, the Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment team also met Salman to promote their next season, which begins next week. Moreover, the cast of Colors' upcoming shows- Doori and Ram Bhavan's cast also featured during the episode.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants

This edition featured several contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh, Avinash Tiwari, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Kashish, Shruthika among others. Amongst them, Karan has become the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan re-create Andaz Apna Apna scene during Loveyapa promotions