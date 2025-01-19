Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan re-create Andaz Apna Apna scene during Loveyapa promotions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan and Salman Khan re-create Andaz Apna Apna scene on Bigg Boss 18

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known for staying away from award shows and reality shows. However, the superstar broke this norm today for his son Junaid Khan. Yes! Aamir Khan visited Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 to promote Junaid's upcoming film Loveyapa. This film also features Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. Aamir and Salman also recreated their cult movie scene.

Salman and Aamir come together after 18 years

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan came together on the big screen for the first time in Andaz Apna Apna. Over the years the film has become a cult classic and after 18 years both the actors came together on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. The actors also recreated their 'Do mastane challe zindagi banane,' song. They were also seen riding a bicycle during the same.

Aamir promotes Loveyapa

Aamir reached Salman Khan's show to promote Loveyapa. The film featuring Junaid and Khushi will be released on February 7. This film will also mark their theatrical debut as they featured in only OTT to date, Maharaja and The Archies on Netflix. According to the makers of Loveyapa, the upcoming film is a story of love and its complications, with a tadka of fun and laughter. This film is going to be a special gift for the audience.

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale

Bigg Boss 18 is being hosted on January 19 by Salman Khan. the top 6 finalists were Vivian Dsena, Avinash Tiwari, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang. Till now Chum and Eisha have been eliminated from the show and it now remains to see who will lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

