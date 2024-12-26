Loveyapa: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's film gets its title, to be released in February 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film has been titled Loveyapa

An upcoming romantic comedy, featuring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is set to rock the big screen. The young and fresh pair is going to be seen in the modern romantic comedy. On Thursday, the makers announced the title and release date of the film.

Release date and title

Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment have announced the title of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is titled Loveyapa. Junaid and Khushi's film will be released on February 7, 2025 in theatres.

What is the film about?

Accoridng to the makers of Loveyapa, the upcoming film is a story of love and its complications, with a tadka of fun and laughter. This film is going to be a special gift for the audience. This big project is being supported by two powerful production houses, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. Phantom Studios is always known for making great hit films, while AGS Entertainment has given many hit films. With these two coming together, a special enthusiasm and energy is going to be seen in "Loveyapa".

On the work front

Junaid Khan was last seen in the Netflix film Maharaj. The film also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey impressed the critics and viewers. After making his OTT debut now Junaid will make his theatrical debut with Loveyapa. Khushi also had more or less the same course. She made her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Now she'll mark her big screen debut with the upcoming film. However, the only difference is that, where Junaid's debut film was liked due to his performance and storyline, Khushi's film was neither great in terms of acting nor plot.

