'Santosh' actor Shahana Goswami breaks silence on 'Laapataa Ladies' selection and exit from Oscars 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Santosh' actor Shahana Goswami reacts to India's section for Oscars 2025

One of 2024 much loved Bollywood films, 'Laapataa Ladies' was India's official entry for the 97th Oscar Awards. However, this film failed to make it to the top 5 list of the Best International Feature Film category. People gave different reactions on social media regarding this. Questions were raised on the selection process of films for the Oscars in India. Moreover, social media users called out the Film Federation of India for ignoring Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light' Now Indian actor Shahana Goswami has reacted to this. For the unversed, Shahana's film 'Santosh' has been selected for the Oscars 2025 in the top 15 list. The film was sent to the Oscars 2025 on behalf of the UK.

Shahana Goswami reacts to Laapataa Ladies' selection and exit

When Shahana was asked why the Film Federation of India chose 'Laapataa Ladies' instead of international award winner Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light', she was quick to say that she did not know how the selection for the Oscars is done. "Honestly, I don't know how films are selected. I think it is the NFDC that decides this, but I don't know what the method is or what the application process is. So I don't think I should comment on the selection of the film," Shahana Goswami said.

Shahana Goswami's reacts to social media noise

Ever since 'Laapataa Ladies' was out of the Oscars, there has been a discussion on social media. On this, Shahana said that such reactions are human nature. She said, "'Laapataa Ladies' has performed well. Even though it was slow in theatres, it got an amazing response on OTT. It is difficult to tell how one film is better than the other. I am thankful that 'Laapataa Ladies' went so far and created awareness about the representation of South Asian women globally and there was a discussion on it. A short film, 'Anuja' has been shortlisted. South Asian women and their work are getting recognition, this is also an achievement. Although we do not need any platform to get our work recognized, the selection of films is surprising. Now people will watch our films more."

Shahana has played the role of a police officer in 'Santosh'

The film 'Santosh' has been shortlisted for Oscar 2025. Indian actors have also worked in it. Directed by Sandhya Suri, this film is based on the story of North India, but it has been produced by various producers from Britain, Germany, India and France. It has been sent to the Oscars on behalf of the UK. Shahana Goswami has played the role of a police officer in the film. The film 'Santosh' has also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was widely released in Britain.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer 'Singham Again' will release hit Prime Video on THIS date