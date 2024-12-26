Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer 'Singham Again' will release hit Prime Video on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Ajay Devgn's Singham Again OTT release date has been announced

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again, this year's Diwali release is all set to hit OTT. This high-octane action film featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role, while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor all play important supporting parts. Beginning tomorrow, December 27, the film will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India as well as in 240 other countries and territories globally.

Singham Again is Rohit Shetty's cop universe's 5th installment

The fifth film in Shetty's renowned cop universe movie series, Singham Again deals with DCP Bajirao Singham's wife Avni Kamat played by Kareena Kapoor Khan's kidnapping and survival. The story, which takes its cues from the epic Ramayana, features Singham and a strong group of law enforcement officers, including ACP Satya (Tiger Shroff), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone). The vicious Zubair Hafeez played by Arjun Kapoor, often known as Danger Lanka, is their greatest obstacle in the film.

Singham Again collection

Rohit Shetty's film was made with a big budget of Rs 350 crores and its lifetime worldwide collection was 372.4 crore. Its India gross collection is Rs 297.4 crore and its overseas collection is Rs 75 crore.

Singham Again clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Diwali 2024 was bestowed with two over-the-top and below-average entertainers. One was Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, with the second being Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Made with a budget of Rs 150 crores, the film earned 389.28 crore worldwide. The third installment of this horror-comedy also featured Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have its OTT release on Netflix on December 27.

