Sunday, October 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan to introduce new contestants, countdown begins
Live now

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan to introduce new contestants, countdown begins

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere LIVE updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and correct updates on the Grand Premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18 and find out the revelations about the contestant, house theme and new BB House and more.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2024 20:47 IST
bigg boss 18 grand premiere live
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss for the 15th straight time.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere LIVE: The wait for Salman Khan and Bigg Boss fans is finally over. The much-awaited 18th season of Bigg Boss is getting started tonight with a Grand Premiere episode. The opening episode will feature introduction of the new contestants, the theme of BB House of this season and other fun segments. Ahead of the Grand Premiere episode, the makers of the show unveiled the interior of the BB18 House and hinted at the possible contestants of the season by sharing several promos on social media, adding up to the excitement. So, stay tuned to this space and catch all the latest and live updates of Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere episode.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 06, 2024 8:45 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Time Ka Taandav' is the tagline of Bigg Boss 18

    Like every new season, this year makers of Bigg Boss introduced a new theme for its 18th edition. As per the promos, Bigg Boss 18 is based on 'Time Ka Taandav', which added to the speculation among fans that this season may also have some past housemates as participants as well. In one of the recent promos, host Salman Khan was also seen interacting with the AI versions of himself from the past and the future.

  • Oct 06, 2024 8:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Is Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga entering BB18?

    A promo featuring spiritual preacher aniruddhacharya blurring shows a Sikh guy, who is young, unmarried and is talking about politics. Netizens are speculating that the housemates who is hinted is shown in the promo can be the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

     

  • Oct 06, 2024 8:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Aniruddhacharya to join Salman Khan on stage

    As per several promos released by Bigg Boss 18 makers, spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya will be joining Salman Khan on stage at the Grand Premiere episode tonight. In one such promo, Aniruddhacharya is seen promising host Salman Khan to get him married to a nice girl. Watch short clip of the fun segment here.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tv News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement