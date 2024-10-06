Bigg Boss 18: Aniruddhacharya gifts Bhagavad Gita to host Salman Khan, pic from sets goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya with BB18 host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Bigg Boss is all set to commence with its 18th edition on Sunday. Host Salman Khan is returning as the host for the 15th straight time. Several pictures and videos of the host from the sets of the reality show are doing rounds on social media. One such picture of Salman sharing the stage of BB18 with Aniruddhacharya is trending on the internet wherein the preacher is seen gifting sacred Bhagavad Gita to the host of the show and posing for a click. The picture is shared by Aniruddhacharya Maharaj himself on his official Instagram handle.

Check out the viral pic:

As per several online reports, Aniruddhacharya is not participating in the popular reality TV show but was present at the Grand Premiere to bless the contestants of this season. Soon after the picture went viral, netizens started flooding in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Maharaj ji ko contestant hona chahiye tha. One sided jeet jate.'' ''Maharaj ji full vibe kar rahe Hain modern times mein sabke sath,'' wrote another.

About Bigg Boss 18

A day ahead of BB18's Grand Premiere episode, the makers of the show unveiled several promos and also gave a sneak peek into the interiors of the new house of the new season. In one of the promos, host Salman Khan was seen interacting with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) versions of himself from the past and the future.

Several other promos have been unveiled by the Bigg Boss 18 makers wherein clips of possible contestants of the 18th season were hinted. Earlier today, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 also shared details about the interiors of the BB House. Bigg Boss 18 will air on ColorsTV every day at prime time and fans can also watch the show's new and previous episodes on JioCinema as well.

