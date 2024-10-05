Bigg Boss 18 new promo: Salman Khan interacts with AI versions of his past and future | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCRRENGRABS FROM PROMO Salman Khan recently also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss is returning back on television with a new season on October 6, 2024. Like every other seasons, the upcoming 18th edition of Bigg Boss also has a different theme. This time, the makers have introduced 'Time Ka Tandav' theme for its contestants. A new promo was unveiled on Saturday morning elaborating more details about this theme. In the promo, host Salman is seen interacting with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) versions of himself from the past and the future.

Watch the promo:

''Salman Khan bhi nahi bache Bigg Boss ke chakravyuh se, toh kya hone waala hai contestants ka haal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par,'' the makers wrote along with the promo.

In the promo, Salman first interacts with his past self who asks him, ''Kya Salman, abhi kidhar hai?''. In reply, the present Salman says, ''Confession room mein. Confession room mein kyu, abhi kya lafda kiya tu ne?'' Salman then says, ''Na maine kuch kiya hai na tu ne kuch kiya tha. I didn't know that I was going to get so irritated seeing my past.''

The future version of the host is seen with grey hair and a grey beard telling him that he is shooting for the 38th version of Bigg Boss. ''Jaldi jaana hai aaj, aaj uska birthday hai,'' says the future Salman to the present one.

About Bigg Boss 18

Several other promos have been unveiled by the Bigg Boss 18 makers wherein clips of possible contestants of the 18th season were hinted. Earlier today, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 also shared details about the interiors of the BB House. Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors TV every day and fans can also watch the show's new and previous episodes on JioCinema as well.

