Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra evicted after his heated arguments with other housemates | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Bigg Boss evicts Avinash Mishra from the show.

After 10 days of staying in the Bigg Boss 18 house, contestant Avinash Mishra has been evicted from the show. He was eliminated from the BB House after the other housemates unanimously chose his name after his heated arguments with several other inmates. A video of his eviction is also doing rounds on social media wherein Bigg Boss is heard announcing a special task that required the housemates to collectively decide whether to send two contestants to jail or evict one housemate.

During the discussion, a few housemates suggested Avinash's name for eviction, after which he got into loggerheads with them. ''It’s always me who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka,'' he says. Reacting to his claims Chum Darang said that he never listens to anyone and talks useless things. This leads to Avinash getting hyper and angrily moving towards Chum. Other housemates stop both contestants from getting into a physical fight.

Later, all the housemates decide to remove Avinash from the house, following which the Bigg Boss makes an announcement of the same and asks him to leave immediately. Following his exit from the house, Avinash's friends Esha and Alice are seen getting teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, Arfeen Khan became the first-ever captain of BB18 House and Bigg Boss gave him the title of 'Time God'. The remaining contestants in this season include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Chaahat Pandey, Nyrra M Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Raj, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang.

