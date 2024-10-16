Nick Jonas panics after laser aimed at him during Prague show, disappears from stage quickly | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEOS The Jonas Brothers are currently on a world tour

Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe performed at an event in Prague on Tuesday as a part of his world tour. A video from the event is doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen running off the stage quickly after he realises that a laser is being pointed at him. In the video, he can be seen looking upward and towards the audience, following which he signalled to his security personnel and ran off the stage. The video was shared on Instagram by one of his fan page named jonas daily news.

Watch the viral clip:

''The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue and the show continued. I’m glad Nick and the rest of the best is safe,'' the social media user wrote along with the clip explaining what actually happened.

Another video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by his fan clearly show a red-coloured laser being pointed on his forehead. The page named Jonas Brothers Brazil wrote, ''Guys, a fan uploaded this video where it shows exactly the moment the laser aims at Nick during the performance on stage B. It is believed that he was frightened. The origin of the leisure activity is still unknown. The show continued normally after the break. What do you think?''

No official statement has been made by the Jonas Brothers about the incident so far. The three brothers last performed in Paris on Sunday and is set to perform in Poland's Krakow on Wednesday.

Also Read: Indian Idol 15: Vishal Dadlani schools contestant for mimicking Atif Aslam | WATCH\

Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny trailer: Varun Dhawan, Samantha join forces in this spy-action thriller | WATCH