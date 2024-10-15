Citadel Honey Bunny trailer: Varun Dhawan, Samantha join forces in this spy-action thriller | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Citadel Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video next month.

The wait is finally over. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have joined forces in this upcoming Prime Video spy thriller series. The new series will be available on the streaming platform on November 7, 2024. Apart from Varun and Samantha, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem and Kay Kay Menon. Directed by the popular duo of Raj and DK, Citadel Honey Boney follows the story of a stuntman Bunny who recruits a struggling actress Honey for a side gig. They are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny reunite and fight to protect their young daughter, Nadia.

On Monday, the makers of Citadel Honey Boney unveiled the poster of the series, featuring its lead cast, announcing the trailer release date. ''It’s time to change your definition of action-packed!'' wrote the makers along with the post.

About Citadel

The series is an adaptation of the American series of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role. The first season of the spy action series came out on Prime Video last year with six episodes. Also starring Richard Madden in the lead role, Citadel is one of the most expensive TV shows of all time and is reportedly made with a budget of USD 300 million. The show was also renewed for the second season in March last year, with Joe Russo announced as the director of all the episodes in the next season.

