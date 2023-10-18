Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets last WARNING over his aggressive behaviour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/JIOCINEMA Abhishek Kumar is also nominated for this week in BB17

Bigg Boss 17 has just begun and it is already grabbing all the headlines for its contestants and their bonding with each other. The new season of the popular reality television show began on October 15 with 17 new contestants and within two days, behaviour of one of its housemates has forced Bigg Boss to take strict action against him. The housemate is Abhishek Kumar, who has been in verbal spat with number of other housemates in just two days have been given last warning by the Bigg Boss.

In a promo released by show's makers, Bigg Boss can be heard saying that he has seen a pattern of Abhishek's behaviour where he picks any reason to get aggressive. Bigg Boss also says that Abhishek then provokes the person he is fighting with and tries to push him/her. Towards the end of the promo, Bigg Boss says that till now no such incident of violence has occured in the BB House by him, which is why he is giving last warning to him.

Watch the promo:

In the caption, the makers wrote, ''Ab ghar mein kaunsi strategy apnaayenge Abhishek Kumar? (Now, which strategy will Abhishek Kumar adopt inside the BB House?)''

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar and his ex-beau Isha Malviya entered the BB17 House together. Before entering the house officially, they even had a verbal spat over their relationship in front of the host Salman Khan.

Three contestants including Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole have become the first nominated contestants of the new season.

Other participants of this season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, and Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, among others.

