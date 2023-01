Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman returns as host

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss, Salman Khan returns as host. He takes stock of all the major events of the week gone by and pulls up the housemates who went wrong on various issues. MC Stan and Archana become his target for the use of foul language. Salman also questions the on-again-off-again relationship of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and calls it 'fake'. Follow minute-by-minute updates of Bigg Boss 16 here.

