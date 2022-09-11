Bigg Boss 16 promo out: Salman Khan reveals this season Bigg Boss will play the game | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 16 is expected to air from October

Bigg Boss 16 promo out: It is an exciting Sunday for the fans of the reality show Bigg Boss who have been eagerly waiting for the update about its new season as the first promo of the show has been unveiled. Featuring Salman Khan as the host of the show, the new season will be loaded with unexpected twists and turns. The teaser of the show has captivated the attention of the viewers as it hints toward massive changes. Sharing the first promo video, the makers wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"

The promo opens with a few glimpses of previous seasons of Bigg Boss. As it proceeds, host Salman Khan can be heard saying that until now the audience has seen the contestants playing the game but this year Bigg Boss will play the game. He also mentioned that audience will get to experience that has never happened in the history of the show.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari advices daughter Palak Tiwari not to get married; here's why

Netizens reactions

In no time, the fans bombarded social media with their epic reactions to the teaser. One of the wrote, "#salmankhan koi baat nahi hame big boss mai sirf aap ka hi intajar hota hai." Another said, "This looks so dope." "Bhai aag lga di, " a fan also wrote.

Meanwhile, the details about the contestants and the release date of the reality show are still under cover. Several names from the industry have surfaced on the internet but the buzz around Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faizu, Sriti Jha, Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen is quite high.

Also read: Viral Video: Prabhas breaks down after Krishnam Raju's death, Chiranjeevi & Mahesh Babu console him | Watch

Latest Entertainment News