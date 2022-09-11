Viral Video: Prabhas breaks down after Krishnam Raju's death, Chiranjeevi & Mahesh Babu console him | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SALAAR280 Prabhas is the nephew of late Krishnam Raju

Tollywood actor and former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju's death has left the nation shocked. Raju, popular as Rebel Star, died early Sunday at AIG Hospital here. He was 83. The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence, where they will be kept till Monday afternoon to enable his fans to pay their last respects. His nephew and actor Prabhas was inconsolable as he arrived at his residence to pay last respects to his late uncle. Several pictures and videos of the actor are going viral on social media platforms in which he can be seen breaking down. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu were there to console him.

Several celebrities from the South industry including veteran actors Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, directors Trivikram, Raghavendra Rao and others came to pay tributes to Raju. They all consoled his family members and Prabhas.

Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away in wee hours on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Popularly known as 'Rebel Star' of Tollywood, Krishnam Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades.

Krishnam Raju acted in movies ranging from social, family, romantic, thriller movies to historical and mythological movies. Born, January 20, 1940 in the West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju made his film debut in 1966 with 'Chilaka Gorinka'. His succesful movies include 'Amara Deepam', 'Sita Ramulu', 'Katakataala Rudraiah' and many more. The actor's last on-screen outing was Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

In his later years, along with film's, Krishnam Raju also pursued a career in politics. He contested as the Congress candidate from Narasapuram in 1991 but list. He won from the same seat as the BJP candidate in the 1999 polls and served as a junior minister in the Vajpayee cabinet till 2004.

-with PTI inputs

