Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam reacts to MC Stan's decision to avoid contact with her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAGAUTAM, MCSTAN Archana Gautam reacts to MC Stan's comment

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and MC Stan had a bitter relationship on the reality show. The two engaged in several verbal battles. After the show, winner MC Stan was asked which of his co-contestants he would prefer not to remain in touch with. He stated that he no longer wishes to connect with Archana. Archana has now responded to co-contestant MC Stan's comment about not wanting to keep in touch with her now that the show is concluded. The actress-turned-politician stated that it is all about our mentality and that she still wishes to meet him.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress was asked for her reaction to the rapper’s comment. She said, "Koi baat nhi (no worries)." Then she was quizzed if rapper's comment made her upset, to which she responded, "Nahi bura ki kya? Dekho uski apni mentality hai, meri apna. Mereko aisa nahi hai. Mai toh milungi. Mai toh, in fact, uski Buba (girlfriend) se bhi milna chah rahi hu. Maine usko bola bhi ki mujhe ek baar Buba ko dekhna hai (No, there’s nothing to feel bad about because it’s all about our mentalities. But, I still want to meet him. In fact, I wanted to meet his girlfriend. I have told him)."

Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a rooftop party for the contestants following the conclusion of the show. Archana shared a number of photos and videos from the celebration, in which she was seen dancing with his co-contestant Shiv Thakare. She also shared photos with Zeenat Aman and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale was held on February 12th. MC Stan took home the trophy, along with Rs 31.8 lakh in prize money and a car. Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up, whereas Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the second runner-up.

Latest Entertainment News