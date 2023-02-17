Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride'; wishes speedy recovery to rumoured ex

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride'

Urvashi Rautela often makes the headlines for her personal and professional lives. The actress is said to have dated cricketer Rishabh Pant in the past. The rumoured pair also engaged in an ugly social media spat. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was asked about Rishabh Pant's recovery after the tragic incident. She responded by wishing the cricketer, who is recovering from his injuries, a quick recovery.

On Friday, Urvashi was spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was asked about Rishabh Pant's recovery post on Instagram by the photographers stationed at the airport. Initially, the actress sounded unaware of the pictures and asked, "Kaunsi photo? (Which photos)". She then said, "He is an asset to our country," and called him "India's pride." After that, when one of the paps said that their good wishes are with him, she replied, "Humari bhi (Mine as well)."

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant got injured in a car accident on December 30. He was driving back to Roorkee from Delhi when his vehicle hit the divider. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The cricketer sustained major injuries and was immediately hospitalized. After the tragic event, the cricketer is being treated at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Meanwhile, Urvashi shared cryptic posts after his accident. The actress posted a picture from one of her shoots and wrote, "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela."

Last week, Rishabh Pant shared a post in which he is seen taking steps towards recovery. He captioned the post, "One step forward. One step stronger, One step better."

