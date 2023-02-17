Kiara Advani's unseen wedding photos with her mother show that beauty is inherited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRAVOWS Kiara Advani's unseen wedding photos with her mother

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pair celebrated their union in a grand affair attended by their close friends and family members. The couple's wedding photos went viral, becoming the most-liked Instagram post in India. After that, several unseen pictures of the lovebirds surfaced on the internet. Now, new pictures of Kiara are doing the rounds on social media, which also feature her parents.

In the latest photos, Kiara can be seen wearing her stunning pink lehenga and looking extremely beautiful. She finished off her look with a stunning jewellery, matching accessories, and personalised kaleeras. Her mother, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga and heavy jewellery. Undoubtedly, Kiara's mother is to credit for her striking features. In another picture, her parents are seen walking her down the aisle.

On Thursday, new pictures of the couple from the wedding surfaced online, and they look absolutely dreamy. The Shershaah couple can be seen smiling and grooving together in the new photos. The lovebirds can be seen exuding radiance after celebrating their union. They are seen joyfully posing with each other. They both look absolutely stunning in outfits by ace designer Manish Malhotra. For the big day, the groom donned a sherwani with gold embroidery, while the bride opted for an ivory and pink lehenga and ditched red.

Meanwhile, the pair hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. On February 9, they hosted a reception in Delhi for friends and family. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their Mumbai reception was star-studded.

Also read: Dalljiet Kaur reveals Shalin Bhanot hasn’t contacted her after Bigg Boss 16; calls reality show a 'havoc'

Also read: Samantha Prabhu reportedly refused Pushpa 2; Nora Fatehi might get the offer

Latest Entertainment News