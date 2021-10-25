Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 wildcard contestant Rajiv Adatia schools Ieshaan Sehgaal over his romance with Miesha

Bigg Boss 15 is loaded with high voltage drama, twists and turns from day one. From romantic relationships to mind games the show has been packed with controversies. To add more fun and spectacle to the show the makers have introduced a new wild card entry in the show. Former model and social media influencer Rajiv Adatia entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as a wild card entry this week. And in just a day he has been able to grab a lot of eyeballs. The makers dropped the new promo in which Rajiv can be seen schooling his longtime friend, Ieshaan Sehgaal for professing his love for Meisha Iyer on National television.

While talking to Ieshaan, Rajiv says: “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" To which Ieshaan replies saying, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you."

He further tells Ieshaan, “I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create." He added, “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (How many false vows you take here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here, no one is your friend here. You know what promises you made outside."

Rajiv and Shamita Shetty are good friends too. He also exposed Vishal Kotian's game plan to her who is close to Vishal in the show. He asked Shamita to not trust Vishal. He said, "He is making a fool of you. He is only using you to move ahead in the game." Shamita is shocked and said, "I have been so stupid."

Rajiv also tells her, "He is not at all trustworthy. He is a dhokebaaz." Shamita confronts Vishal for passing information in the house. To this, Vishal says, "Who doesn't make mistakes here?" He said that all of it is a part of the game and says that their ways of playing the game are different.

Rajiv Adatia's presence has already affected housemates connections in the house. It will be exciting to see how this will impact the nominations.

