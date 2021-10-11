Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Miesha and Ieshaan exchange kisses, fans call it 'fastest affair in BB history'

Bigg Boss 15 is getting high on romance as contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's chemistry is shooting high with each passing day. The duo can be seen sharing hugs and kisses on the show. On Monday, makers shared a new promo of the upcoming episode in which both Miesha and Ieshaan can be seen spending some mushy moments together. Sharing a short video clip they wrote, "#BB15 ke jungle ke love birds ke beech badh rahi hain nazdeekiyan. Aapka kya khayaal hain inke baare mein?"

Take a look:

While Miesha and Ieshaan seem to be madly in love with each other and not care about the camera's in the house, it is not going down too well with the audience. Several users took to the comments section and expressed their opinion on the same. Lashing out at the duo one of the users wrote, "Bhai itni jaldi pgl h dono or this is family show yrr so please ye mt kro yha apne Ghar kro Jo krna h." Another said, "Fastest affair of BB history....5G se bhi jyada... although i am not watching it ..fir v."

Shardul Pandit dropped laughing emojis. Many fans also called it fake and embarrassing. "Hamara ye khayal hai ke ye ekdam fake hai," said a user.

A user also demanded that they should be evicted from the show. “Please evict Miesha and Ishaan immediately. The promo started and they kissed passionately. And remote was in my mom's hand. You can't imagine how embarrassed I was, it became a parent-child awkward moment. Bhai ITNA tez to Usain Bolt bhi Nahi Hoga. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Contestants celebrate Navratri with Salman Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma in Weekend Ka Vaar

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Ieshaan and Miesha were seen holding hands. Ieshaan confessed that he feels a connection with her in just eight days. She stopped him from asking her out. But Ieshaan continued. “I genuinely feel we have a deep connection and it doesn't feel like mein aapse just eight days pehle mila hoon." She asked him to give her some time but he went on to tell her, "I want to be with you."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Sahil Shroff becomes first contestant to get eliminated