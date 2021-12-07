Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rajiv saved while Pratik, Umar, Karan and others get nominated

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15: In today's episode, we will witness new twists and turns in the show. During a task, Rajiv was saved from the nominations. Karan Kundrra, Nishant, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik, Umar get nominated. The house which is already divided between VIP's and Non-VIP's will have a 'Ticket To Finale' task. It will create a rift between the VIP contestants.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2021 22:31 IST
In today's episode, we will witness new twists and turns in the show. The house which is already divided between VIP's and Non-VIP's will have a 'Ticket To Finale' task. It will create a rift between the VIP contestants. The non-VIP members will be performing the task in which Karan Kundrra tells everyone to play for themselves and Pratik also suggests the one who will reach the finale will get the trophy. Meanwhile, Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the task. 'Bigg Boss' also agrees but he is going to take a shocking decision. And this decision by 'Bigg Boss' results in an argument between the VIPs. Devoleena after being targeted for being partial, gets angry and says: "Rashami, I'm losing it."

In fact she in turn targets Abhijit Bichukale that he was the one who was doing back-stabbing against others. Rashami and Rakhi also blame him and this creates a fight between them. What happens next is to be seen.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 December 7

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant nominates Nishant, saves Rajiv again

    Rakhi Swant saves Rajiv and says that he has always been a great entertainer. Nishant is also a tough competitor and it was difficult for her but Nishant has somehow lost track and only plays for Pratik. 

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv blasts at Nishant Bhat

    During a task, Rajiv blasts at Nishant Bhat. He accuses him that he has used relations for gameplay. He has ditched Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali just to win the game. While Nishant defends himself by saying that he has done his best for the show. 

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant nominates Karan Kundrra, saves Rajiv

    Rakhi Sawant who turned sanchalak for another round nominates Karan Kundrra and saves Rajiv. Later, she tells her husband Ritesh that he is just a contestant and he should not tell her what to do. 

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv vs Karan in new task, Rakhi becomes Sanchalak

    Rajiv says that he has brought entertainment factor to the show and Karan has brought aggression. Karan retaliates that its not just about entertainment but also about relationships. He has successfully made strong bonds in the house. 

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena shows disappointment towards Rashami's decision

    Devoleena shows disappointment towards Rashami's decision. She says this is not fair. Rakhi tells her that what sort of friendship is it between her and Rashami that she goes against her decisions.  

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai saves Karan Kundrra

    During the task, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra are seen at loggerheads. They both try to defend themselves. Pratik emphasises that Karan has always shown his strength and has indulged in fights. Rashami saves Karan Kundrra and nominates Pratik Sehajpal. 

Bigg Boss 15

