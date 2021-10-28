Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: It's Pratik Sehajpal vs the whole house during captaincy task

As we saw in the previous episode that no one could win the captaincy task in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In today's episode we will see that the housemates will be given another chance to choose the captain as they have been given a new task. In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. It will be exciting to see if the housemates are able to come to a mutual conclusion. Check out this space for LIVE updates.