Live now Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: It's Pratik Sehajpal vs the whole house during captaincy task So finally no contender could win the captaincy task in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. That we saw in the previous episode. In today's episode we will see that the housemates will be given another chance to choose the captain as they have been given a new task. In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. It will be exciting to see if the housemates are able to come to a mutual conclusion.

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: It's Pratik Sehajpal vs the whole house during captaincy task As we saw in the previous episode that no one could win the captaincy task in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In today's episode we will see that the housemates will be given another chance to choose the captain as they have been given a new task. In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. It will be exciting to see if the housemates are able to come to a mutual conclusion. Check out this space for LIVE updates. Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 October 28 LIVE Auto Refresh Refresh Bigg Boss gives another chance to choose the captain The housemates are given another chance to choose the captain as they have been given a new task. In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. Of course, each one of them is now keen to win this task and become the captain.

Rajiv says as a friend he has right to say things to Ieshaan Wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia says that as a friend he has right to say things to Ieshaan. While Ieshaan says that he does not give anyone the right to malign his image. He does not even give that much right to even Miesha or his family. He says that Rajiv should go and ask his sister Shamita what he has told her.

Miesha feels her bond with Ieshaan is changing Miesha says that she can feel the bond between her and Ieshaan is changing. Earlier it was beautiful and pure. Now it feels like it is adulterated. The two then talk about Pratik. Ieshaan says that he cannot sit with a low face in front of everyone. Miesha asks him to not give any importance to him.

Housemates argue over kitchen duties Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal get into heated arguments during the discussion of the house duties. Tejasswi says that she will stop people from using rations. Miesha and Shamita complain that we are sick and tired of everyone's personal utensils. bigg boss

jay bhanushali

Tejasswi Prakash

karan kundra Watch Live News : URL copied