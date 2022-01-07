Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

As the Salman Khan reality show is nearing its finale, makers are making sure to serve the audience the best dose of entertainment. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Vishal Singh were snapped at the shoot location. They all will be entering the show to extend support to their favourite contestant.

Confirming her entry in the show Divya told ETimes that she will be going inside the house as a guest to support Karan Kudrra. She said, "It is a wonderful feeling because I got to experience it too. To go back to the house is lovely. It feels like it is calling you. I am going inside to support Karan Kundrra. There were a lot of things that need to be said about Karan and Teja (Tejasswi Prakash). So I will put across all that and give them some lessons, and reality check as a viewer."

Divya looked stunning in a brown skirt and shrug with a maroon crop top. She completed her look with bold makeup and soft curls.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

Ex-contestant Rahul Mahajan is also expected to enter the house to support his friend Rakhi Sawant. He was snapped looking dapper in a grey suit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

Actress Debina Bonnerjee looked breathtakingly beautiful in black attire. While talking to the paparazzi, Debina confirmed that she will extend her support to Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

Neha Bhasin once again will enter the Bigg Boss house. As expected the singer will be seen supporting her friend Shamita Shetty.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

Vishal Singh who was seen last week in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as a fake challenger will once again enter that show. He will support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Rahul Mahajan & others enter as special guest

Kashmera Shah will also make her way into the house to extend her support to Tejasswi Prakash.