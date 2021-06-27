Ankita Lokhande dismisses reports of her Bigg Boss 15 participation: People have been quick to send me hatred

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande dismisses reports of her participating in Bigg Boss 15

Actress Ankita Lokhande has finally put an end to rumours and speculations of her entering the next season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She also mentioned that she has been receiving a lot of hate messages.

Ankita wrote, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been quick to send me their hatred for something that I’m not even a part off.”

For the unversed, there has been a buzz that Ankita, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, would be a participant alongside the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, in the show. However, Rhea hasn't made any statement on the topic. For those unversed, the 34-year-old Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain with whom she has been together for more than 3 years now. Recently she shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend for standing by her during her difficult times and supporting her all throughout. An excerpt from her lengthy post read, "We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this."

As per the media speculations, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Krushna Abhishek, Mohsin Khan, Disha Parmar, Disha Vakani and Nia Sharma have been approached by the makers for the show. However, there is no official confirmation on the show.