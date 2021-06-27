Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA National Crush Rashmika Mandanna warns fan who turned up at her home to meet her

South actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media on Sunday to warn a fan who turned up at her home to catch a glimpse of her! The actress, who shifted to her new Mumbai pad just a few days ago, took to Twitter on Sunday to mildly warn the fan who has "travelled super far" to meet her, requesting him/her not to do this and instead connect with her on social media.

"Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don't do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn't get to meet you. I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I'll be happy!" Rashmika tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier the actress gave a glimpse of the house with an adorable picture of her pet dog Aura, snuggling with her on the couch.

"Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

On June 5, Rashmika introduced her pet dog to the world. Sharing a few pictures, she revealed his name to be Aura. In her caption, the Dear Comrade actress revealed that she became a pet parent during the Covid-19 pandemic and added that her dog kept her sane.

Sharing a few pictures she wrote, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! (sic)."

She further added that she fell in love with her pup in just a few seconds. "They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you! (sic)," her post read.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming spy thriller film "Mission Majnu". In the Shantanu Bagchi directorial, the actress will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress will also be seen in the Hindi film "Goodbye" starring Amitabh Bachchan and the Telugu film "Pushpa" co-starring Allu Arjun.

-with IANS inputs