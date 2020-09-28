Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK/ABHINAVSHUKLA Bigg Boss 14: Shakti fame Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla to enter in Salman Khan's show?

Just a few more days left for Bigg Boss 14 premiere and this has left every one of us excited. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to begin from October 3 and now there are talks about contestants going on all over. While the name of the first confirmed contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has been confirmed, there are still others that still need to be made official. Among the tentative list, other names have been added and they are those of TV duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Kohli. The latest reports suggest that the star couple are finalized for the show and are currently quarantined in a Mumbai hotel.

Rubina who rose to fame with her role in Shakti - Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Abhinav who last appeared in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka have been a part of various shows previously. The report in Pinkvilla states that the couple who were "enjoying their time together with family in Himachal Pradesh and have reportedly returned to Mumbai and are reportedly quarantined in a Mumbai hotel."

The two of them are yet to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, the names of a lot of contestants have popped up including-- Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurrpal, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, and Eijaz Khan.

Talking about the season, it is being said that the show this year will be different this year as it will have a BB mall, spa, restaurant corner, a theatre, and every other service that people missed during the lockdown. The participants will have to go through a COVID-19 test and will be quarantined. The contestants as per reports have already shot for their performances and will enter the house on the premiere day itself.

Bigg Boss 14 premiers on October 3 will air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

