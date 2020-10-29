Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Debina, TV actors support Rahul Vaidya in fight with Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHULVAIDYA_FC Kamya Punjabi, Debina, TV actors support Rahul Vaidya in fight with Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin have been ruling the Twitter trends lately due to their ugly fight during the latest captaincy task in the show. The controversial reality show witnessed the house divided after Jasmin accused the singer of trying to 'physically intimidate' her with his force and claimed that his intention was to injure her. The actress also said that Rahul Vaidya threatened her during the task. While Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul were in support of the Dil De Dil Tak actress, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia came out in support of Rahul and stated that he had to do this in a game. Just like the Bigg Boss 14 house, Twitter is also divided. While a majority of the netizens including TV actors Kamya Punjabi and Debina Choudhary feel that Rahul is "cornered unnecessarily," others believe that Jasmin is talking sense.

Actress Kamya Punjabi, who is an avid viewer of the show for many seasons, reacted to the fight on Twitter and supported Rahul Vaidya. She said that the singer is right and has been 'cornered unnecessarily.' She tweeted, "#Rahul u r not wrong at all, #Jasmin n gang r over reacting or maybe harr handle nahi kar paa rahe hai! Also yeh log kya baat baat par Aurat aur Mard ke gyan baatna shuru kar dete hai Aurat aurat aurat karke aurat hi aurat ko kamzor banati aur dikhati hai."

#Rahul u r not wrong at all, #Jasmin n gang r over reacting or maybe harr handle nahi kar paa rahe hai! Also yeh log kya baat baat par Aurat aur Mard ke gyan baatna shuru kar dete hai 😡 Aurat aurat aurat karke aurat hi aurat ko kamzor banati aur dikhati hai #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 28, 2020

#RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but "Actor hai Actor hai" bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14 @ColorsTV #JasminBhasin — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Twitterverse calls out Jasmin Bhasin for using 'women card' against Rahul Vaidya. Do you agree?

Earlier, Kamya had slammed Rahul for his nepotism remarks on legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu. She had said, "Nepotism? Seriously? Oh no @rahulvaidya23 this was so not required! Yaar sidhe sidhe #Nikki keh deta Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #bb14 @ColorsTV Welldone #JaanKumarSanu hope u dont go back to her now!"

Nepotism? Seriously? Oh no @rahulvaidya23 this was so not required! Yaar sidhe sidhe #Nikki keh deta 😅 #bb14 @ColorsTV

Welldone #JaanKumarSanu hope u dont go back to her now! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

Also, actress Debina Choudhary came out in support of Rahul Vaidya and tweeted, "When you are playing in the same level what is #auratmard sorry but I’m supporting #RahulVadiya I find him cornered unnecessarily !"

When you are playing in the same level what is #auratmard sorry but I’m supporting #RahulVadiya I find him cornered unnecessarily ! #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) October 28, 2020

On the other hand, actors like Karan Patel and Aly Goni supported Jasmin in the fight and called Rahul Vaidya a 'big trash' of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly tweeted, "Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever..sherni fir shikaar karegi." He also reacted to the names he has been called for supporting Jasmin and said, "Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye.. kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab..dhanyawad"

Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye 💪🏼 kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab 🙏🏼 dhanyawad — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 17, 2020

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel also took to his Instagram stories to slam Rahul Vaidya and wrote, "@rahulvaidyarkv is hands down #biggboss14's big trash." In another post he said, "one word to describe @rahulvaidyarkv is disgusting." Then, Karan wrote, 'Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTAGRAM/KARAN9198 Karan Patel slams Rahul Vaidya

For the unversed, during the captaincy task, when Rahul Vaidya put his hands on Jasmin Bhasin's bag in order to snatch it away, he asked her to leave it many times and said that she will get injured otherwise. He said, "Please chod de warna injury ho jayegi." Not wanting to let go, Jasmin held onto the bag and when Rahul applied pressure, she faced a pull and lost the game. Not able to take it, Jasmin broke down and accused Rahul for using 'physical force' on a 'woman.' She cried and said that Rahul threatened her.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for comments on Marathi language, says 'didn't intend to hurt'

