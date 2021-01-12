Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin opens up about marriage plans with Aly Goni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN BHASIN Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Fans of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin were in a state of shock when host Salman Khan announced the eviction of 'Naagin' actress during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Jasmin and Aly broke down after the former get evicted. Not on this, but even Salman became emotional announcing Jasmin's name. Soon after her exit the actress conducted a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday and interacted with her fans. Now, the ex-contestant spoke about her marriage plans with Aly after he returns from the reality show.

Jasmin informed about their wedding plans while chatting with fans during an #AskJasmin session. Replying to a fan who asked whether she is planning to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni, Jasmin tweeted: "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families and I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."

A fan asked Jasmin about the feelings she has for Aly and whether her parents have given consent to their marriage. To this, the actress replied: "It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don't have any issue with it."

During the chat session, the most commonly asked question was about Jasmin Bhasin's return to Bigg Boss 14. Answering the same, she said, "This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans."

Jasmin also shared that her parents were "very sad and heartbroken", post her recent eviction from the show. "My father was extremely hurt but that's very normal. Every father wants to see their child winning," she wrote in a tweet replying to a fan.

Jasmin also expressed that she is proud to have participated in the reality show with dignity. She wrote: "I am proud of myself that I played the game with grace & dignity! Mai jitne pyar ke saath andar gayi thi, usse kayi zyada pyar ke saath bahar aayi hun. (The amount of love I received while entering the show, I left the show with a lot more love.) My fans & viewers have showered me with so much love & I am so grateful for that."

Talking about superstar Salman Khan and her bond with him, Jasmin said "Aap sub ka pyar hi meri jeet hai Red heart I have so much love & respect for Salman sir. He always treated me like a child & he understood me like no one ever understood me in that house. Seeing tears in his eyes broke my heart Broken heart."

The actress dedicated a romantic song to Aly and wrote, "Missing you so bad." The song loosely translates to, "Wherever you go, I will follow you. I can't live without you, no matter what." Take a look at the Instagram post here:

On Monday, Jasmin shared a love-filled picture with Aly Goni from the Bigg Boss 14 house and shared it on her Instagram handle. The actress dedicated a romantic song from Kesari, 'Mahi ve' to Aly and wrote, "Missing you so bad."

