Bigg Boss 14 House Inside Video: Ahead of grand premiere, check out how the house looks this year

The biggest reality show on television, Bigg Boss is back with its new season. Ahead of the grand premiere of the Bigg Boss 14, fans have been looking forward to witnessing a whole new world with a new set of contestants. Every year, just as much the contestants of the show entertain the viewers, the interiors of the house leave the fans in awe as well. After the huge success of Bigg Boss 13, it is expected that Bigg Boss 2020 will be bigger and crazier. All the big names from the TV industry including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and others have already been rumoured to be entering the house.

Just like every year, the interiors of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 house have left the viewers excited. The rainbow couch, metallic decor, Bigg Boss' eye-shaped entrance door, two big metallic dogs motifs at the entrance, an eye-shaped pool and other intricate details of the house mark an out of the world feel. The house is flooded with colors and has a vibrant persona to it. Check out the video here-

Superstar Salman Khan began the shoot of the controversial reality show on October 1. The actor shared his first picture from the grand premiere on his social media and wrote, "#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend." In the picture, Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

This year, host Salman Khan will be taking a pay cut for hosting the show in order to ensure every crew member gets their due payment. The actor spoke about this while talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. When Salman asked Abhishek Rege, "We are paying full salary to everyone?", he replied: "We are paying salary. Obviously you might not see huge increments, but we are paying full salary to people." To this, Salman responded: "Very good. What about mine? Doesn't matter. I am more than happy to cut it down, so that everyone else gets paid."

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020, which witnessed the globe in a lockdown situation for much of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

