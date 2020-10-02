Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_SALMANKHANFANCLUB Bigg Boss 14 2020: Date, time, channel, participants: Know everything about the most awaited show

Superstar Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss will premiere its 14th season on Saturday and fans can't wait for the fun to begin. Ahead of the grand premiere, Salman Khan shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 donning the all-black look. While sharing the picture, the Dabangg actor wrote, “#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...”

From the contestants to theme and more, here is everything you need to know about Salman Khan hosted show ahead of its grand premiere on October 3, 2020.

Bigg Boss 14: When and where to watch

The premiere episode will be aired on October 3 at 9 pm on Colors. Bigg Boss 14 will be streamed 24X7 on Voot app this year and will air on weekdays at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on television. Voot also offers extra footage - “unseen” videos and “uncut episodes” are major attractions of the digital platform.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Though there is no official confirmation on the contestants entering the show, few names have come up such as Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Jaan Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya.

Celebs only in Bigg Boss 14

Just like Bigg Boss 13, the new season of the reality show will have only celebrities as contestants and no commoners.

Bigg Boss 14 house

The BB house in its 14 season has everything too cool to be true. A mall, a theatre, a spa, a restaurant all in the house are some of the features, to begin with.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 press conference

On September 24, Salman Khan hosted a virtual Bigg boss 14 press conference where he mentioned that he wanted to start working because he has never taken a leave from work in the last 30 years. He had to remain on forced break due to the pandemic. He said that he also wanted people to start earning as many people lost their livelihoods and Bigg Boss as a big unit gives employment to many.

