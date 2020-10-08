Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 14 Episode 5 Oct 8 LIVE Updates: Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli get into a catfight
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 5 Oct 8 LIVE Updates: Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli get into a catfight

As part of the task, the girls had to fill their glasses with soft drink without letting a tray of glasses fall. As soon as the task begins, another housemate Shehzad Deol interferes and Nikki drops all her glasses.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2020 22:54 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV

Less than a week in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and the claws are already out for a fight! Housemates Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are headed for an inevitable dust-up during the immunity task. In tonight's episode, the girls were given an immunity task to woo actor and "Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a mentor on the show this season.

As part of the task, the girls had to fill their glasses with soft drink without letting a tray of glasses fall. As soon as the task begins, another housemate Shehzad Deol interferes and Nikki drops all her glasses.

Nikki cannot handle her rage and she drops the glasses on all the other trays. Pavitra, who already has problems with Nikki, finds her unreasonable and starts arguing loudly. This leads to an ugly fight. It all ends with the entire house going against Nikki, who refuses to bow down or accept her mistake

Catch all the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 8 episode here

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 LIVE UPDATES October 8 episode

  • Oct 08, 2020 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth rejects Rubina

    Sidharth says that all of the girls were super impressive in the task. However, he said that he found Rubina to be a bit distant than the others and thus, he rejects her while Pavitra, Jasmin and Nikki move on to the next round.

  • Oct 08, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Abhinav Shukla is seen enjoying wife Rubina's performance in the car wash task. All the other housemates are also mesmerized by the sizzling performance. Hina Khan is mightily impressed with Pavitra's performance.

  • Oct 08, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's time for car wash task

    Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to impress senior Sidharth Shukla in the car wash task. The four girls are seen seducing Sid as Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D plays in the background.

  • Oct 08, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    New episode begins...

