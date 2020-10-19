Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Did you know? Gauahar Khan learnt swimming in 2 hours

At some point or another, everyone has a phobia of something like water, fear, or breathlessness amongst the never ending list of phobias. Bigg Boss senior and strong headed personality, Gauahar Khan has a fear of water until a time when the only option she has was to swim and save her life. During a candid conversation with Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya in the pool side area of the house as seen in Extra Masala on Voot, contestants and senior were seen talking about how they overcome their fears, and Nishant’s plan to learn swimming after leaving the Bigg house.

While Pavitra Punia was loosing her self in water, she asked Gauahar if she could swim to which the boss lady replied ‘Of course but I don’t like forceful in water, if someone is splashing water on my face then I have a problem because I have a phobia but I can swim.’ ‘Maine abhi seekha hai pata hai jab main Khatron ke Khiladi me ja rahi thi usse kuch time pehele wo bhi meri bestfriend ne mujhe pool me sikhaya.

She taught me to swim within 2 hours and the next day I could swim. Bachpan se I had such a bad phobia, maine zindagi me kabhi swimming nahi seekhi. No trainers could teach me how to swim like my bestfriend taught me in 2 hours’ Gauahar recollects.

Nishant further asked her about her near death experience in water to which Gauahar expressed, ‘Yes, main bachpan me doob gayi thi bade tubs me jisme paani store karte hai. Then my mom found me after a few minutes and then I was saved.’ Nishant replied to this ‘Yaha se nikal ke main bhi swimming seekhunga. Maine 4-5 baar classes bhi liya but main hamesha doob jaata tha.’

