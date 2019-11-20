Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla holds Shefali and Himanshi responsible for his big fight with Asim

Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
The big fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz which took during Shehnaaz's Syamvaar task is all set to turn ugly than ever in the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 12:45 IST
The Sidharth Shukla Vs Asim Riaz fight is getting uglier with each passing day in Bigg Boss 13. The fight between the two broke out during Wednesday's episode during a task called Shehnaz ka Swayamvar. The task involved the bachelors of the house trying to impress Shehnaz. Sidharth Shukla also participated in the task.  In last night's episode, Sidharth went to get some fruits for Shehnaz and this lead to a big fight with good friend Asim.  The duo started arguing which escalate=d and turned into a physical fight where the two started pushing each other. All the members of the house who saw the fight came to stop it, including Shehnaz. Asim also ended up calling Sidharth a loser during their confrontation and says that he fights with women on purpose. 

In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode, the fight between Asim and Shukla will aggravate further. While Asim will tell Shukla that he has tolerated his nonsense for all this time, Shukla in return will retaliate saying that he has 'let go' his (Asim Riaz) behaviour since the beginning. 

Sidharth holds Shefali and Himanshi responsible for breaking his bond with Asim Riaz. Upon being blamed by Sidharth for breaking his bond with Asim  Riaz, Shefali and Himanshi get deeply hurt. They discuss why Shukla feels that they are the reason behind their fallout. But still continue to support Asim Riaz. Watch latest Bigg  Boss 13 promo here:

Bigg boss 13

