 
  5. Bigg Boss 13 November 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Arhaan Khan gets eliminated, Rashami cries

Bigg Boss 13 November 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Arhaan Khan gets eliminated, Rashami cries

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one more eviction tonight after Tehseen Poonawala in Weekend ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan. Arhaan Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 13.

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2019 22:35 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Arhaan Khan gets eliminated, Rashami cries

Bigg Boss 13 November 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: It's yet another Sunday tonight and one more contestant will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the last episode, Sidharth and Asim hug each other and patch-up. The two longtime friends had turned enemies after Asim did not perform well in a task.as many as eleven contestants (Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurrana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arhaan Khan)have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. In tonight’s episode, host Salman Khan will ask one contestant to leave the house on basis of the votes. Here are the Highlights for Bigg Boss 13 November 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode.

  • Nov 17, 2019 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami Desai breaks down as Arhaan leaves Bigg Boss 13 house.

  • Nov 17, 2019 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Arhaan gets evicted

    Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 house.

  • Nov 17, 2019 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Arhaan Khan and Himanshi Khurrana in danger zone, announces Salman Khan

  • Nov 17, 2019 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth and Devoleena's romance continues

    Even during the waxing task, new Bigg Boss 13 'lovebirds' Sidharth and Devoleena are seen engaging in cute and romantic moments.

  • Nov 17, 2019 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth asks Rashami whether she loves him or not

    During Vishal's waxing task, Sidharth asks Rashami whether she loves him or not in a fun moment. To which Rashami replies no and she waxes Vishal's legs.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras takes on the waxing task

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Mahira waxes Hindustani Bhau's legs

    As Salman Khan asks Mahira Sharma questions regarding the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. With her each no, she has to wax Hindustani Bhau's legs.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's waxing time for male contestants!

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela enter Bigg Boss 13 stage

    The leading ladies of Pagalpant Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela introduce a fun quiz between Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Contestants shake a leg with Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Sharma.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Who is the most 'Bakwas' contestant of Bigg Boss 13?

    Anil Kapoor and Pulkit asks the contestants as to whom according to them is the most 'Bakwas' contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz names Mahira, Rashami takes Vishal's name, Arhaan says Arti Singh, Hindustani Bhau and Devoleena takes Shehnaaz's name, Mahira takes Asim's name, Shehnaaz names Paras, Himanshi takes Mahira's name, Paras takes Shehnaaz's name, Vishal says Paras.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pagalpanti stars Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Sharma meet Bigg Boss 13 contestants

    Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Sharma are inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras feels Shehnaaz is jealous of Mahira

    In the Thappad Maar task, Salman Khan asks Paras if  Shehnaaz is jealous of Mahira and he says yes!

     

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hindustani Bhau gets slapped

    Hindustani Bhau is the next contestant to take on the  Thappad Maar task. 

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan introduces Thappad Maar task

    Shefali Jariwala is the first contestant to take on the slap task.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pulkit Samrat makes an entrance

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Khesari Lal Yadav sings Theek Hai song

    Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav sings the popular  Theek Hai song and impresses all.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's mast jodi is unmissable

    Host Salman Khan and guest Anil Kapoor are seen engaging in a cute conversation where the duo is seen complimenting each other. The mast jodi interacts with Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Salman introduces the contestants to Anil Kapoor from Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai Himanshi to Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill.

  • Nov 17, 2019 9:02 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday Episode is here!

    Salman Khan enters the Bigg Boss 13 stage with actor Anil Kapoor.

