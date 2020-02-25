Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma reacts to forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award: I am sad and hurt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma reacts to forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma came into the headlines for her closeness with another contestant Paras Chhabra. The duo’s bond was one of the most talked-about while they were locked in the house. It’s been just 10 days that the controversial reality show has ended and Mahira Sharma has again ruled the headlines. Well, not for good reasons. The TV actress has shared an Instagram story a couple of days back in which she claimed that she has been awarded by the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant on Bigg Boss 13’.

Soon after she shared the post, she received an accusation of forging the award as the organizers denied giving her any recognition she claimed of. This stirred a storm on the internet with netizens trolling her for forging the award. Now, on Monday, Mahira Sharma has finally come out clean with her clarification and shared a long post revealing details of what had happened.

Mahira wrote, “Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day. On Thursday, 20th February 2020, I was invited for the reputed DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 by Mr Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media along with Yash Naik who is an artiste manager for the said award show. They informed us that they have been associated with Dadasaheb Awards past two years.”

“My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage,” she said.

“I did my media bytes at the event and later had put a social media story (on my personal Instagram account) to express my love and gratitude. Little did I know this would turn against me within two days. Since Sunday night, I was told that there has been some miscommunication and will be rectified as soon as possible. I would like to inform that I did not forge any award and would never intend to do so. The managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it,” she added.

“Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of this sorts,” Mahira said on being accused of putting up a show for gaining publicity."

Earlier, the award organizers had issued an official statement saying, “One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. This certificate of appreciation has not been issued by any team member of DPIFF or the associates involved in the event and hence is considered to be forged. This fraudulent certificate has clearly violated the DPIFF’s IP based assets and the brand collaterals as they have been used without the consent of the organization to create this accolade.”

