Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla sweats it out in the gym, video goes viral

TV actor Sidharth Shukla hit the gym after winning Bigg Boss 13, and his fans are loving it. The actor brought the BB 13 trophy home earlier this month and he is back to his daily routine. He is now giving fitness goals to people with his new video in which he is seen sweating it out at a gym. At the end of the video, he also thanked his followers and fans for ‘all the love and support’.

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show.

The actor, known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, said he feels great after winning the show. "My journey was fantastic, where I displayed most of the emotions that I could... I haven't had a lot of interaction with people outside. From whatever I have heard and seen, there's been a lot of love and support from people and that's really something I don't want to lose out on. I hope I don't do anything that gets them off me."

Meanwhile, according to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show's finale (February 15). In fact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Sidharth became the season's most tweeted about contestant, with Asim Riaz in the second position. Ironically, Asim became the first runner-up of the show as well. Actress Rashami Desai, who made it to the season's top 5 finalists, was third in the list, followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page