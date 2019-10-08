Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 Review: Love blooms between Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga; Paras picks Mahira over Shehnaaz

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 Review

Another day of interesting twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It's been more than a week that the controversial reality show started airing on the television and fans have already seen love, hate, fights and friendships in the house. On one side, Paras and Shehnaaz’s cute love story won hearts, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla’s cute banter also made the headlines. But Day 8 in the Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed new relationships taking a leap and the old ones getting sidelined.

The show starts with paras talking about the ‘girl in his life’ outside the house. The Splitsvilla winner tells Arti and Dalljiet that he has been trying to break up with his partner but is unable to. On the other hand, Shehnaaz and Mahira sort things out. Looks like the girls are done fighting over a boy. However, Shehnaaz’s ‘cold-war’ with Paras didn’t result in her favour as he picks Mahira over her during the Nominations task.

Another love story came to the forefront in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 – Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey. During the nominations task, Shefali asks Siddharth to her in the eyes as she pitches for her survival in the game. If this is not flirting, then what it? Though, she clears that she already has someone outside the house but intents to make her connection with Siddharth stronger by the ‘Dey’ (Pun untended). No points for guessing, Siddharth chose Shefali over Dalljiet and sent her into nominations.

Next, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla get involved into a fight regarding the work in the kitchen. Maybe this is the reason that Sidharth chose Arti over Rashami in the nominations task. Nonetheless, their cute conversation after the task assured that all is well in their heaven. I am sure fans took a sigh of relief watching them getting playful with each other.

While the episode was loaded with love and cuteness throughout, it ended on a bitter note when Koena Mitra lashed out on Asim for being ungrateful. It won’t be wrong to say, Asim’s attitude changed in seconds during and after the nominations task. Looks like Koena is going to be mad at Asim and Abu Malik for a long time since she declared that she has taken the nominations personally.

Meet the nominated contestants- Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur

Disclaimer: Watch Bigg Boss 13 on Mon-Fri at 10.30 pm and Sat-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV and all episodes any time on Voot.

