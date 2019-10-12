Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Review: Siddharth Shukla wins 'BB Fisheries' task, Paras-Shehnaaz at crossroads

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Review

Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Review: Housemates are trying their best to be in the focus and steal away all the limelight. In this process, they are locking horns and nothing and everything happening in the house. After the ‘word-war’ over kitchen duties and the size of rotis, Siddharth Shukla yet again loses his cool when Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai try to tell Asim that he is not playing his game. While Asim is okay with the way he is playing, looks like the other contestants are not.

On the other hand, Paras appears to have gotten insecure as is cards are opening up infront of the housemates. Contestants are coming to terms with the fact that the show doesn’t have to revolve around Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s love story. This has made him insecure about his place in the house, as a result, he is going after to explain every one.

As Bigg Boss gives the housemates BB Fishery Task, Mahira Khan and Shefali again lock horns with Siddharth Shukla who has managed to earn most of the housemates on his side. This leads him to victory. On the other hand, Sidharth Dey faces the heat of most of the girls in the house during the task.

After all the action, Rashami Desai, who has been keeping low for a couple of days, straight away tells Arti to back off and not make her understand things from Siddharth’s side. Later Siddharth Shukla takes the first step and ensure Rashami that he will never say nothing personal about her to anyone during their fight.

