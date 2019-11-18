Bigg Boss 13: Has Arhaan Khan fallen in love with Rashami Desai? His statements suggest so

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, apart from the drama and fights is also known for the couples that usually get formed inside the house. These 'lovebirds' tend to bring in more TRPs for the show and the similar was expected when wildcard Arhaan Khan entered the show two weeks back. Interestingly, there were rumors that he was dating actress Rashami Desai and the two were supposed to get married inside the house. But both have been deferring to these claims and maintained 'good friends' equation. But now it seems that the saying that 'there's no smoke without fire' has come true as Arhaan has expressed his feelings in public after getting evicted.

In last night's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Arhaan bid goodbye to the house and the contestants leaving Rashami in tears. Soon after getting evicted, Arhaan in an interview with Pinkvilla said, "I had already heard the dating and marriage rumours about me and Rashami, before I joined BB 13. Though they were only rumours before and had no truth in them."

He further said, "But, after spending almost 15 days with her inside the house, I have somewhere started feeling that there is something more than just friendship between us. However, even before our bond could bloom and take another path, I, unfortunately, had to leave the house. And now audiences have missed this beautiful and big thing."

Arhaan was seen locking horns with Sidharth Shukla inside the house, quite a number of times. Speaking about the statement saying that Rashami targets his co-actor, Arhaan said, "No, Rashami is not targeting Sidharth at all. I don't understand why such things are blown out of proportion. In fact, after she returned back in the game, she has not even once fought with Sidharth and is making constant efforts to avoid any spat with him."

Coming back to their incomplete love story, it will definitely be interesting for the fans of the show if Bigg Boss plans a big surprise for Rashami and Arhaan would be seen proposing her in the show. Meanwhile, have a glimpse at what's going to happen inside the house tonight:

