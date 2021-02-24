Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIBIBRAHIM Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar, husband Shoaib Ibrahim wish each other on third wedding anniversary | PICS

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actress Dipika Kakar is probably one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. Every now and then she shares updates in the form of photos and videos for her fans. Yet again, she did the same but this time it was for her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Not just her but even the 'Sasural Simar Ka' shared a lovable post for his wife on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. The couple's love story is well known by everyone. They dated for 5 years and then decided to take it to the next level and got hitched in the year 2018.

The post shared by Shoaib happened to be re-enaction of a scene from their marriage. In the same he was seen carrying his lady love in his arms and giving a romantic look. Alongside, he wrote, "Love is not about how many days, months or years you have been together. Love is how much you love each other every single day. Alhamdulillah 3 yrs completed Inshallah endless to go. Shaadi ki saalgirah mubarak meri shareek-e-hayat @ms.dipika love you always."

While for Dipika, she shared a love-filled picture of themselves in which she was seen wearing a beautiful red dupatta that had 'Shoaib ki Dulhan' embroidered on it.

In the caption she wrote, "3 years now of being “Shoaib ki dulhan” and life only gets better & more beautiful each day....Zindagi me itni mohabbat bhar di hai aapne ki kabhi kabhi darr lagta hai ki kahin khud ki hi nazar na lag jaaye....Zindagi zyaada khoobsurat isiliye hai kyunki aapki wajah se meri life me ammi aur @saba_ka_jahaan ki Mohabbat bhi aa gayee hai... unke saath ke bina ye safar itna khoobsurat nahi hota jitna aaj hai... Jaise aaj ka hi ye din... Iss pyaare se dupatte ko gift karke Saba ne bahut special kar diya... wo jaanti hai uski bhabi ki kya pasand hai kya cheez hai jo unke dil ke kareeb hai...

Happy maariage Anniversary to us @shoaib2087& Happy 3 beautiful years of togetherness Ammi @saba_ka_jahaan & Shoaib Aap sab meri jaan ho... aaphime meri jaan basti hai ."

We are in love with the couple even more!

On the work front, they recently took a break from television and were recently seen together in a music video.